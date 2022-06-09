Cancer Disappears For Every Patient In The Drug Trial? Watch Video

Cancer Drug Trial: For the first time in history, cancer treatment has now opened new gates. As per the latest research, a group of cancer patients experienced a drug test to escape from the deadliest disease. A drug named Dostarlimab has been tested by over 18 people for 6 months and it was seen in the trial that the cancer cells had disappeared. These patients were having rectal cancer.

How Does Dostarlimab work?

Dostarlimab drug unlocks the body's immune system to fight cancer naturally. When immunotherapy with dostarlimab is given then it ramps up the immune system so that it sees cancer and gets rid of it. Watch this video for more.