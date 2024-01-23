Caffeine and Migraine Attacks: What's the Connection?

During a headache, blood vessels swell or tighten, causing an increase in blood flow around the brain. This increases blood flow to the nerves, sending pain messages to brain and ringing in headache.

Caffeine and Migraine Attacks: A migraine is a headache that causes throbbing pain or pulsing sensation on one side of your head. This will likely get worse with physical activity, lights, sounds, or smells, lasting from a few hours to 2-3 days.