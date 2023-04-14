Brewing Trouble: How Coffee Might Be Fueling Your Stress and Anxiety Levels! Watch Video

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Coronavirus
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Brewing Trouble: Considering that coffee is not only bad for your health, it also has its benefits, as it is an excellent source of antioxidants and good for your liver and cardiac health, but you must know when and how much caffeine is safe for you. Whenever we are stressed, tired, going to a meeting, or keeping ourselves awake in the long run, we switch on for a cup of coffee. Health freaks, pre-workout regimes, and people on weight loss usually prefer black coffee by considering zero calories. But Is it a stress buster or reaping more stress in your bio mechanism? To Know More, Watch Video.