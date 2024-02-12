Brain: 5 foods that help clear brain fog and improve memory

Brain fog is characterized by confusion, forgetfulness, and a lack of focus and mental clarity. This can be caused by overworking, lack of sleep, stress, and spending too much time on the computer.

Brain: Brain fog, or mental fog, is often described as feeling mentally drained and unable to concentrate. Signs of brain fog include reduced cognitive functioning or difficulty with paying attention, keeping focus, multitasking, and memory recall. Feeling mentally drained happens to everyone from time to time, especially when experiencing sleeping difficulties. But brain fog is not the same as fatigue or lethargy, although they often go hand in hand or co-occur with symptoms of other conditions. Brain fog can be hard to define since it is not a medical term or diagnosis.