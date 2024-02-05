Bleeding Gums: Why Do Gums Bleed? Causes You Should Know

Bleeding gums can be caused by brushing your teeth too vigorously or wearing dentures that don't fit correctly. However, it's also a common symptom of gum disease and can point to other health problems.

Gum bleeding may indicate the presence of gum disease or its potential development. A buildup of plaque on the teeth may be the cause of persistent gum bleeding. It might potentially indicate a dangerous medical condition. Plaque accumulation at the gum line is the primary cause of bleeding gums. This will result in an inflammation of the gums known as gingivitis. At least twice a day, give your teeth a gentle brushing with a toothbrush with soft bristles. If possible, wash your teeth right after each meal. Moreover, twice-daily flossing helps stop plaque from accumulating and developing into tartar. Your dentist could advise you to use a mouthwash formulated to relieve gum irritation or to rinse with salt water.