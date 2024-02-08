Bladder Cancer: What are the causes of this cancer? How do you reduce the risk of bladder cancer?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bladder Cancer: Bladder cancer starts when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow out of control. As more cancer cells develop, they can form a tumor and, with time, spread to other parts of the body. The bladder is a hollow organ in the lower pelvis. Its main job is to store urine. Urine is liquid waste made by the kidneys and then carried to the bladder through tubes called ureters. When you urinate, the muscles in the walls of the bladder contract, and urine is forced out of the bladder through a tube called the urethra.
