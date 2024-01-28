Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui's Favourite Food Of All Time REVEALED

Munawar calls Biryani his first and forever love. Biryani, as a dish, is a complete meal in itself. It has rice, which is steamed with meat (either mutton or chicken) or cooked in dum style.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: After a long battle of 15 weeks, the 'Bigg Boss 17' trophy would finally be picked by one: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. It would be interesting to see who is eventually announced as the champion by host Salman Khan. So before we get to see the finale in a few hours, why not let us have a look at Munawar Faruqui's favorite foods?