Benefits Of Oral Care: How Can We Improve Dental Health By Following Simple Oral Hygiene Practices, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

Benefits Of Oral Care: Oral hygiene practices are essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Regular brushing of teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste for two minutes is the foundation of good oral hygiene. Flossing daily can help remove plaque and food particles that brushing may miss. Using mouthwash can help kill bacteria and freshen breath. It's important to replace your toothbrush every three to four months or when the bristles become frayed. Eating a balanced diet and limiting sugary and acidic foods can also help prevent tooth decay. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are also important for maintaining good oral health. Watch Video