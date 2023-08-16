Behaviors To Adopt Or Abandon In Order To Live A Longer Life

Healthy Life: Although there are no guaranteed methods to extend life, research has shown that those who adopt specific lifestyle adjustments typically live longer than those who do not. Simple solutions like flossing your teeth can make a difference.

Vegetarianism

Several studies have linked the non-consumption of meat to a longer life. This includes a 2013 study which tracked group of vast population for five years.

At the end the researchers found that females and males in the group who practiced vegetarianism lived 6 and 10 years longer.

Turn off Your TV

By cutting back on television watching, you may improve your health and increase your life expectancy as well.

Watching TV excessively makes you inactive and more likely to gain weight. Sitting for prolonged hours can lead to chronic back and neck pain.TV prevents quality social interaction and can contribute to anxiety and depression.

Hang Out With Friends

Life expectancy can be increased by hanging out with your friends and family. Studies have shown that the more connected someone is to loved ones, the better their overall health.

Scientists are not exactly sure why relationships play a role in health and longevity. It could be that people in positive relationships are less likely to take risks and are more likely to take care of themselves. It could also be that having people around you reduces stress in your life

Relationships

A study concluded that, based on 148 studies involving 3 lakh participants, people who reported strong social relationships had a 50% lower risk of premature death than those who didn't