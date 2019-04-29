Hair loss is one of the biggest problems in India these days. It is a condition that affects many people. Hair loss is seen in both men and women, and for some, from quite an early age. However, it is essential to understand the types of hair loss, its pattern and when you should approach a trichologist. Amidst various myths surrounding hair loss, you should know one thing that regrowing new hair after baldness is next to impossible. Here’s well-known trichologist Dr Apoorva Shah enlightening us about hair loss causes, trichologists and various hair tests:

Here are a few causes of hair loss:

Post-acute illness: Hair loss is a common result of acute illnesses like typhoid, jaundice, malaria, dengue, etc.

Due to chronic disease: If you suffer from chronic conditions like diabetes, thyroid, PCOD or PCOS, you may suffer hair loss.

Lifestyle related hair loss: Thyroid diabetes, PCOD, modern day lifestyle, stress, change in hormone level, eating habits, etc. these days are becoming leading causes of hair loss.

What to do when you have hair loss: Diagnosis plays a vital role in your treatment. Until the underlying cause of hair loss and hair thinning is discovered, receiving proper treatment becomes very challenging and also makes it difficult to find out the right treatment. Along with proper diet and appropriate treatment, hair loss can only be controlled through right diagnosis. If the hair loss is out of control and the symptoms seem more than normal, reaching out to a good trichologist is the most important thing.

Tests for hair treatment:

Hair Tricho analysis: Trichogram gives the absolute quantification of abnormal to normal hair loss. It will tell you if the hair fall is diffused, local, temporary or permanent. It helps in recommending a specific treatment for you. You get to know whether there is anything wrong with the body that is leading to hair fall.

Capilloscopy for scalp: In this, the density of hair, type of scalp and measurement of hair diameter etc. is carried out.

Hair tissue mineral analysis: It can determine the intercellular nutritional status. It is a screening test that measures the mineral content of your hair. However, it is much more than just testing the minerals; it also screens the toxic metals in the sample of hair. It is a standard test used for the biological monitoring of trace elements.

Watch the video for some helpful information on hair loss by Dr Apoorva Shah.