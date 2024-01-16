Bananas: What Will Happen if You Eat a Banana Daily?

Bananas have relatively few calories, which is good for those looking to lose weight. They contain a high amount of fiber that has the tendency to slow down digestion and keep one satiated for a long time.

Bananas: Banana is a fibrous, magnesium and potassium-rich food that improves your heart health like no other. They help ease tension in blood vessel walls, thereby lowering the risk of both cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease.