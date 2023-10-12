  • ENG

Baby's First Winter: Check out these tips to keep your baby safe

Winter is just around the corner, and though we all love it, it comes with some drawbacks, like an increased risk of fever, cold, and cough. and this becomes tougher, especially if it is your baby's first winter.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : October 12, 2023 3:54 PM IST

Baby's First Winter: Winter is just around the corner, and though we all love it, it comes with some drawbacks, like an increased risk of fever, cold, and cough. and this becomes tougher, especially if it is your baby's first winter. how? Microbes and viruses thrive in cold weather, and so babies become easy targets to infect as they have decreased immunity. In this video, watch five ways to protect newborns this winter.

