SUPER AMAZING AYURVEDIC HERBS TO MAKE YOU HEALTHY

Monsoon Health Care: With the season changing and rain occurring in most parts of the country, it is important to take care of your health if you don't want to suffer from a mere cold or cough. As per Ayurveda, the months of mid-July to mid-September are called Varsha Ritu, or the monsoon. During this season, issues such as indigestion, bloating, and diarrhea cold and conjestion may occur.

In a situation such as this, taking care of your health during the monsoon season becomes crucial.

We are here with ayurvedic herbs to help you stay fit in this transitional season

Ashwagandha

An adaptogenic herb known for its rejuvenating and stress-relieving properties helps reduce stress, improve energy levels, and strengthen the immune system. " Ashwagandha also supports overall well-being and promotes a healthy nervous system.

Tulsi

Tulsi enhances immunity, fights respiratory infections, and promotes good digestion. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, making it particularly effective during the monsoon season when illnesses are more common.

Ginger

Ginger, a warming herb that improves digestion, decreases inflammation, and enhances the immune system, aids in the relief of digestive difficulties such as bloating, indigestion, and nausea, as well as the relief of sore throat and cold.