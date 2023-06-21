Ardha Matsyendrasana: How To Perform The Half Fish Pose, Benefits And More | The Art of Living

International Day of Yoga 2023: Ardha Matsyendrasana, also known as half fish pose. The word "Ardha Matsyendrasana" is derived from Sanskrit and translates as "Half Lord of the Fishes Pose". The Ardha Matsyendrasana Yoga is a seated twist asana practiced to improve body posture and restore the digestive system. Ardha Matsyendrasana is an important asana named after the great yogi Matsyendranath. With this asana, all the organs of the abdomen, kidney, liver, and pancreas are affected. By doing this asana, sugar remains controlled.

If you are wondering how to do Ardha Matsyendrasana. Today, on the 9th Annual International Day of Yoga, let's understand the union of body, breathe and mind better with Eesha Buwa, Yoga Trainer, Sri Sri School of Yoga, Art of Living. In the video, she talks about Konasana The angle pose. Watch the complete video to know more about this asana and its benefits.