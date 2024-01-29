Apricots: Five Reasons to Include Dried Apricots in Your Winter Diet!

Dried apricots contain vitamin C, which aids the body in warding off diseases. Additionally, eating a diet high in vitamin C helps you stay healthy in the winter.

Apricots: Apricots, also known as khubani, are small, sweet, vibrant, and nutrient-dense dry fruits. Prunus Armeniaca, the apricot tree, produces Armenian plums, which are dried in the sun to produce apricots. Khubani is widely used to make desserts, drinks, squash, and jellies. But do you know why winter is the ideal season for this dry fruit?