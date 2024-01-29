Apricots: Five Reasons to Include Dried Apricots in Your Winter Diet!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
Apricots: Apricots, also known as khubani, are small, sweet, vibrant, and nutrient-dense dry fruits. Prunus Armeniaca, the apricot tree, produces Armenian plums, which are dried in the sun to produce apricots. Khubani is widely used to make desserts, drinks, squash, and jellies. But do you know why winter is the ideal season for this dry fruit?
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information