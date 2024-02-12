Appendicitis: What are the signs, causes, and how to treat it? | Acute Appendicitis | The Healthsite

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
-
Appendicitis: Appendicitis occurs when your appendix gets clogged, infected, or inflamed. The appendix is a small, tube-shaped organ attached to the large intestine. Appendicitis causes pain in the lower right abdomen. However, sometimes pain begins around the belly button. Anyone can develop appendicitis between the ages of 10 and 30.
