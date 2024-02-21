'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59: What’s the link between pancreatic illness and the heart?

Rituraj Singh's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many, as fans and well-wishers remember him for his remarkable performances and his warm personality.

'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59: Popular television actor Rituraj Singh, who starred in a number of television shows and films and was well-known for his versatility, passed away at the age of 59 due to a cardiac arrest. His close friend and fellow actor, Amit Behl, confirmed the tragic news and revealed that the actor had been battling pancreatic issues and was undergoing treatment for the same. The actor, who had a distinguished career spanning both film and television, most recently appeared in the TV series "Anupamaa" as Yashpal. He gained prominence through his roles in popular TV series like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', alongside appearances in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and web series such as 'Bandish Bandits' and 'Made in Heaven'.