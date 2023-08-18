Sign In
Antidepressants Side Effects: Consuming Antidepressants Can Cause Extreme Weight Gain ! Know It’s Harmful Effects

Published : August 18, 2023

Antidepressants Side Effects: This Video delves into the topic of the long-term safety of antidepressants, examining their potential effects on overall health. It discusses the benefits, risks, and considerations associated with prolonged antidepressant use, addressing concerns about side effects, withdrawal symptoms, and impact on mental and physical well-being. Gain insights into the current understanding of how these medications may influence long-term health outcomes

