Antibiotic Overuse : The Right Way to Use Antibiotics !

Antibiotic Overdose : Although antibiotics are effective treatments for bacterial infections, overuse of them can be harmful to one's health. Overuse or improper administration of antibiotics can result in a number of problems. Overuse of these medications can cause bacteria to become resistant, making it more difficult to treat illnesses because they won't respond to them. More severe illnesses are brought on by this resistance spreading to additional people and limiting treatment possibilities. Antibiotics may disturb the normal balance of good bacteria in the body, which can cause yeast infections and digestive disorders. Therefore, in order to avoid adverse health effects, it's important to use antibiotics only as directed by a doctor, adhere to their instructions, and refrain from sharing or self-medicating.