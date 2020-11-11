Who doesn’t want to feel and look younger? Aging is inevitable of course, but you can postpone the process of aging. Renowned dermatologist Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi shares some helpful tips to delay visible signs of aging on your face.

When should one start the anti-ageing skin care routine? Is it worth following all the grandmother’s beauty recipes and other natural remedies doing rounds on the Internet? Dr. Chaturvedi will clear all your doubts. He also talks about the dos and don’ts of skin care routines as well as shares tips on to make DIY masks that can work wonders for your skin.

Watch this video provided by Sipping Thoughts to get to know anti-aging secrets from Dr. Chaturvedi.

Here are Dr Chaturvedi’s top three tips to maintain beautiful skin:

– Use a good SPF everyday

– Get a good home skin care regime from your dermatologist

– Visit a dermatologist once in every six months to get a preventive anti-ageing treatment.

Follow these expert tips strictly to get flawless, youthful skin!