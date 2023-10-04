  • ENG

ANIMAL: Ranbir Kapoor's transformation from Beach to Beast Body, Secret Revealed!

Published : October 4, 2023 4:51 PM IST

ANIMAL : Ranbir Kapoor is no longer a chocolate boy but has adopted an action-hero persona. From Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ved in Tamasha to Jordan in Rockstar, he has flawlessly nailed every role, impressing legions of admirers worldwide. It's time to check out how the actor has prepared for his role in 'Animal'. What was his diet and fitness regime like?

