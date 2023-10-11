  • ENG

Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special: Know how to stay fit like Big B at the age of 80

The Shahenshah Of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, has turned 80 today, so let's first wish Big B a very happy birthday. Everyone is keen to know how to stay active and energetic at this age. So in this video watch some simple health mantras that you can also follow.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : October 11, 2023 6:56 PM IST

