AMH Levels In Women: What Should Be The Right AMH Level In A Women Who Wants To Conceive, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

AMH Levels In Women: Anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH). An AMH test may also be recommended if you have symptoms of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) This hormone plays multiple roles throughout a woman's lifetime. AMH plays a crucial role in the development of a baby's sex organs in the uterus during pregnancy. It has been found that AMH levels are higher in male babies, which prevents the development of female reproductive organs. AMH levels in female babies are low. In women undergoing fertility treatments like IVF, the AMH test gives the doctor an idea about the success of the procedure. To know more, Watch Video