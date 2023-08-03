Amazing Yoga Pose For Waistline Fat Reduction

Yoga: Most people resort to exercise and yoga to reduce belly fat, excess arm fat, etc. But there is another part of the body, where reducing fat is comparatively difficult.

You can easily reduce fat from your arms, legs, chin or belly, but the fat on your back takes you longer. If you have fat on your back as well and you want to reduce it, then yoga can help you get rid of it. Let us look at a few yoga asanas that can help you.

Dhanurasana

To do this asana, lie down on your stomach. Bending the knees, hold your ankles with your palms. Then raise both legs and arms as high as possible. Looking up, stay in this position for some time. Later come back to the starting pose.

Padahastasana

To do Padahastasana, stand straight on your feet and keep your hands straight along your body. Breathe in and take your hands above your head and pull upwards. Now exhale, keeping your spine straight, bend forward keeping your knees and hands straight. Place your hands on the floor or hold your ankles.

Markataasan

To do this asana, keep both hands below the waist while lying on the back. Join both the legs and bend them from the knees. Now twisting the lower part of your body from the waist, place your feet on the ground to the right side. Turn your head to the opposite direction. You can start by holding your position for 10 to 20 seconds and gradually increase the duration.