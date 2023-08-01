Amazing foods to reduce high blood pressure!

Blood Pressure: While watching your salt intake is important, it's only one part of the equation. If you want to reduce your risk of heart attack, stroke, and other complications, fill your plate with blood pressure-friendly foods.

Here are 4 foods that can promote normal blood pressure levels and support your overall health:

Beetroots

These are rich in compounds that lower blood pressure. This antioxidant-rich food improves blood circulation.

Oatmeal

It is rich in a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which may lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Starting your day with a bowl of unsweetened oatmeal will do wonders.

Leafy greens

Nitrates, found in cabbage, spinach, kale, and other greens, have been shown to lower blood pressure. Changing up how you consume your greens makes it easier to receive your daily intake.

Bananas

Just one medium-sized banana packs a powerful potassium punch 422 milligrams, to be exact. Beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, and avocado are other potassium-rich foods that may help lower blood pressure naturally.