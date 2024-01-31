Alia Bhatt: Actress's Weight Loss Diet and Workout You Need to Know !

Alia follows a balanced and nutritious diet plan to fuel her body with the right nutrients. Her diet includes a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fiber-rich foods.

Alia Bhatt: The actress recently won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her amazing performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was a fun movie, and Alia looked oh-so-gorgeous in that corset saree-gown. No doubt, the actress has maintained herself pretty well even after having a baby. So why not let's check out what all she does, like what's her diet and her workout routine to stay fit and fabulous?