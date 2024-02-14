Alaskapox Virus: A viral disease claims its first victim. Should we worry?

According to reports, the animal scratched him as his symptoms started. Small mammals were frequently hunted by this virus.

Alaskapox Virus: Health officials in Alaska have confirmed the first death linked to the recently identified virus known as Alaskapox. An old immunocompromised man from the Kenai peninsula, south of Anchorage, died in late January from the disease. The Alaska Department of Public Health announced that the individual receiving treatment was one of just seven cases of Alaskapox that had been reported. Authorities believe that the patient's immunocompromised state may have played a role in his death. It is unclear how he contracted the disease. After suffering from kidney and respiratory failure, he passed away. and so people ought to be more aware rather than necessarily worried.