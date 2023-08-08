Be Aware! These Could Be Alarming Signs Of A Heart Attack

Cardiac Arrest: 51-year-old Pepperfry co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died due to cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest is a life-threatening condition caused by the unexpected loss of heart function. It usually results in stalled breathing and a loss of consciousness, triggered by an electrical surge within the body that interrupts the heart's usual rhythm.

Surprisingly, men are most likely to experience the condition. Warning signs and symptoms can appear up to two weeks before cardiac arrest takes place. Chest pain is most commonly reported by men, while women commonly report shortness of breath.

You may also have unexplained fainting or dizziness, fatigue, or a racing heart. When you experience Chest pain or discomfort, Shortness of breath or Rapid or irregular heartbeats this might be your alarming signs to see a doctor. Many patients report flu-like symptoms, which can complicate the reporting and prevention process.

Well, prevention of this is not very tricky; there are various simple ways to prevent a cardiac arrest.

Such as eating healthy

Maintaining a correct BMI and avoiding smoking cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and consuming alcohol are a few measures to avoid cardiac arrest. While prevention is important, patients who are already suffering from heart conditions need to be extra cautious.