Air Pollution: Delhi Govt To Bring Back Odd-Even As Air Quality Worsens

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Air Pollution: Delhi and its surrounding areas have been subject to hazardous smog, and hospitals have witnessed a surge in emergency patients. Amidst growing concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday, November 6, that the odd-even rule will be brought back for a week, starting from November 13 20, to improve the situation.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information