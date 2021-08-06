AIIMS Director Answers Some Important Questions Regarding Healthcare Infrastructure In India | Watch Video

While we expect a third wave in the coming months, the current healthcare system calls for more attention and rework. Discussing Indian Healthcare System with Randeep Guleria.

The Indian Healthcare Infrastructure with Dr.Randeep Guleria: With critical shortages of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, life-saving drugs, medical supplies and disease surveillance during the second wave of coronavirus in our country has put a light on how our healthcare system lacked in facilities on multiple fronts in urban and rural India. While we expect a third wave in the coming months, the current healthcare system calls for more attention and rework. To discuss the same, we have with us Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS who will put a light on how the healthcare system can be developed. Watch video.