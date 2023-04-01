Acid Reflux Treatment: Know How To Detect And Treat Acid Reflux Easily At Home, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Acid Reflux Treatment: Acid reflux can cause sore throats and hoarseness and may leave a bad taste in your mouth. When acid reflux produces chronic symptoms, it is known as gastroesophageal reflux disorder, The most common symptom of this is heartburn pain in the upper abdomen and chest. That's the muscle that controls the passage between the esophagus and stomach, and when it doesn't close completely, stomach acid and food flow back into the esophagus. Watch Video.