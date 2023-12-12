Acid Reflux: Common Foods and Drinks That Trigger Heartburn

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Acid Reflux: Citrus fruits, particularly oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and tomatoes, are rich in vitamin C, but when they are consumed in excess, their high acidity can induce upset stomach pain in addition to dental problems.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information