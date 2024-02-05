Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: That one dish the actor can't resist having! Check out!

We all love food; even if we are on a diet, there are one or two food items that we can't resist the urge to have. Similarly, our celebrities work out for hours and follow a strict diet to fulfill the demands of the screenplay, but they also have a favorite dish that they like to eat.

Abhishek Bachchan is quite a sports fanatic and keeps himself fit through playing sports like football and cricket, which is why he is known to have quite a fit body. As per him, gyming is a stress buster, and he believes that one shouldn't have a set regimen for the whole year, considering what his movie role demands. He also believes that it is not important to have six-pack abs or eight-pack abs.

The actor believes in eating five meals a day, every two to three hours. He thinks that having five small meals a day will stave off hunger pangs, preventing you from adding on to junk calories in your body. He tends to avoid sweets as much as he can, considering they can make you put on extra calories that eventually turn into fat.