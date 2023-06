A Twist In The Tail With Doga: Amazing Benefits of Doing Yoga With Your Dog

Head Over Tails: Yoga practice with your dogs at your side can improve your health as well as give your pets a sense of safety and connection. We celebrated the awesomeness of Doga on the ninth International Day of Yoga. Are you curious about it? Let's learn more about Doga and its benefits.

Doga is a phrase that refers to doing yoga with a pet dog. Have you considered doing yoga with your dog? See how mentally gratifying it is to practise asanas for your mind, body and soul connection with your dog by your side in the full video.