A Guide to Relieve Menstrual Discomfort!

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : September 9, 2023 2:16 PM IST

Period Care: Today, we have an important topic to discuss - foods to avoid during your period. Whether you experience severe cramps, bloating, or mood swings, making the right dietary choices can help alleviate some of that discomfort.

Sugar and Sweets

First on our list is sugar and sweets. While it's tempting to indulge in chocolates and candies, they can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, making your mood swings worse and increasing cravings.

High-Sodium Foods

Next up, we have high-sodium foods like fast food, chips, and processed snacks. These can cause water retention and bloating, making you feel even more uncomfortable during your period.

Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, cheese, and ice cream can also exacerbate menstrual symptoms for some. They may lead to increased bloating and digestive issues.

Caffeine

Caffeine can be another culprit. It can disrupt your sleep patterns and increase anxiety, making it harder to manage your period discomfort.

