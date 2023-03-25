Sign In
5th Covid Wave In India: Can New XBB.1.16 Variant Invite Deadly Wave Of Covid In India? Watch Video

Written by TheHealthSite.com |Published : March 25, 2023 4:27 PM IST

Covid 4th Wave: India has witnessed a sharp rise in its daily COVID-19 infection rates. As per reports, a new variant XBB.1.16 is triggering the recent surge in the country. This new variant is one of the many XBB variants that are currently in circulation globally. The variant comes with the restructured ability to evade the immune system of the body, thus making even fully vaccinated ones vulnerable. To Know More, Watch Video.

