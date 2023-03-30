5th Covid Wave: Amid Huge Spike In Covid-19 Cases, Is India Heading Towards A New Wave? Watch Video

- Health A-Z
5th Covid Wave: In the last month or so, there has been a steady rise in Covid cases in India - from less than 100 cases a day to over 1,300 cases being reported daily. According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has logged 1,590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the last 146 days. Although the XBB.1.16 variant is the most contagious strain of the virus that is currently circulating globally, experts have stated that there is no need to panic and fear about a possible 5th wave. To Know More, Watch Video.