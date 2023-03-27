5 Sugar Alternatives: Natural Sweeteners That Are Better Than Refined Sugar For Your Health, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
5 Sugar Alternatives: Whenever we want to ditch sugar we switch to jaggery but apart from jaggery let's talk about 5 alternatives of sugar. Refined sugar, often added to processed foods and beverages, can negatively affect our health. Consuming excessive refined sugar can lead to weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Refined sugar is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, causing a spike in blood sugar levels and leading to an energy crash. It can also contribute to inflammation in the body, which has been linked to various health problems. Watch Video.