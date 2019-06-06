breakfast options | weight loss | TheHealthSite.com

Breakfast, we all know, is the most important meal of the day. It not only provides you the fuel that you need for the whole day, your morning meal can help you in weight loss as well if you choose your options well. Here are 10 breakfast options that will help you shed those extra kilos.

Black beans



They are high in fibre and low in fat. So, they help you stay full for a long period of time. You can include black beans in your breakfast quite easily. Simply add them to your omelette for breakfast.

Peanut butter



It is rich in protein and fibre that can help to curb appetite. Peanut butter also helps you maintain blood sugar levels. Have it with whole wheat bread as your first meal. Yummy and healthy too!

Eggs



They are rich in several vitamins and minerals. Eggs also come loaded with protein, a hunger suppressant. Therefore, having them for breakfast is a good option. Eggs will make you feel full for long and make you a little less during other meals.

Bananas



Like black beans, they are also rich in fibre and low in calories. So, you feel full in lesser number of calories. In the morning, you can enjoy bananas raw or with yogurt as topping.

Bell peppers



Red, yellow and green peppers are rich in Vitamin C. This vitamin helps to burn stored fat in the body. Add bell peppers by adding them to your breakfast omelette.

Greek Yogurt



Greek yogurt is high in proteins and the sugar content is lower than your regular yogurt. So, you will end up having lesser number of calories if have it instead of the regular version. Mix it with fruits and your breakfast will be simply lip-smacking!

Oatmeal



Oats are rich in proteins and fibre but, low in calories. Therefore, it is perfect to fill your stomach without loading you up with calories. They also have low glycaemic index. So, the sugar load on your bloodstream after the breakfast will be low.

Nuts



They contain proteins, fibres, and healthy fats and are are rich in minerals like magnesium. This mineral increases the efficiency of your metabolism. This helps you burn more calories at a faster pace. Having nuts with yogurt can be a healthy and tasty option.

Coffee



The caffeine content in coffee helps to increase metabolism and rev up calorie burn. Having an espresso before hitting the gym can show better results.

Green tea



Green tea is well known for its fat burning capacities and speeding up metabolism. Its antioxidants help in the process. Have a cup of this tea to your first morning meal. Adding a bit of honey or a few drops of lemon will make it more tasty.