Are you experiencing any pain, stiffness and swelling in your joints? If yes, you may be suffering from arthritis. Arthritis refers to inflammation of one or more joints. Inflammation in joints is mostly accompanied by symptoms such as joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and fever. This disease typically comes in two types – osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The latter is very common in youth. It occurs due to the improper functioning of your immune system. When your immune system does not function properly, your body’s own defense system suddenly starts attacking its own cells and the lining of the joint capsule. It can also affect your bone and the cartilage within the joint. As the damage gets worse, you will start to experience more pain and swelling. According to our expert homeopathic doctor, Dr. Keith DeOrio, and expert physician, Dr. Howard Goldberg, family history of the condition, obesity, being female, young or a previous joint injury can increase the chance of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Watch this video to know what our experts have to say about the condition and why it is important that you get yourself checked out by a physician.