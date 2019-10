Do you feel hungry at odd times or in the middle of an outing? Instead of unhealthy snacks, you can have some yoghurt. It is not only healthy but also very filling. This will keep you full for a longer period of time. It is also packed with protein. This helps in improving cell growth, repairing damaged tissue and building muscle mass. Along with protein, yogurt also contains a high amount of probiotics. These are healthy bacteria and yeast that help in keeping your gut healthy. A healthy gut prevents the occurrence of digestive issues like constipation, diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome, etc. Yogurt also contains calcium, which is helpful in the functioning of vital organs and strengthening bones and joints. Eating yogurt after an intense workout will increase your recovery time.