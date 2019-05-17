World Hypertension Day 2019: 10 ways high BP affects you | TheHealthSite.com

World Hypertension Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 17th of May in order to spread awareness about the negative impacts of high blood pressure. This celebration of this day was first initiated by the World Hypertension League (WHL) back in 2005 on 14th May. But in 2006, WHL decided to officially declare 17th May as the annual occurrence of World Hypertension Day. Like every year, the World Hypertension League has come up with a theme for WHD this year as well: ‘Know your numbers’.

Hypertension is a condition where the blood pressure in your arteries goes up significantly. A normal blood pressure level is considered to be 120/80 mmHg. But if your reading goes over 140/90 mmHg, then it is considered as high blood pressure or hypertension. You may ignore the increasing numbers of the BP machine because of your busy, stressful life. However, if not treated early then this condition can cause serious health complications like a heart attack or stroke. According to a 2018 report by the Indian Council of Medical Research, hypertension is associated with 24 per cent of all heart attacks and 29 per cent of all stroke-related deaths in India. As we celebrate World Hypertension Day today, here, we tell you how high blood pressure can affect you in numerous ways.