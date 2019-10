World Food Day is celebrated across the world on October 16 to honour the setting up of the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation in the year 1945. The aim of this day is to promote food security and spread awareness on proper nutrition. This year, the theme is ‘Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World’.

Today, many people suffer from gluten intolerance. This makes it difficult for some people to enjoy many delicacies that use wheat and wheat flour as the main ingredient. Keeping this in mind, we present Kelly Keough, a self-help expert and author of the first ever published cookbook on sugar-free/gluten-free baking, Sugar-free Gluten-free Baking and Desserts. She takes us through the steps of making a wonderfully delicious sugar-free and wheat-free brownie. She is also a self-confessed ex-sugar addict who has now become an advocate for healthy eating.

Proper nutrition is a must for a disease-free life. But this doesn’t mean that you have to shun your favourite comfort foods. Hence, tips for whipping up healthy versions of old-time favourites without sacrificing on the taste really help us to make the transition easily. Happy baking!