November 14 is World Diabetes Day. There are two types of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. According to the World Health Organisation, both are ‘caused by a combination of genetic and environmental risk factors’. This disease can lead to serious health complications including cardiovascular disorders, peripheral vascular problems as well as ocular, neurologic and renal abnormalities.

According to our expert Keith DeOrio, MD, DHOM, genetic susceptibility and environmental factors are at the top of the list of causes of this disorder. He goes on to say that just depending on insulin and drug to prevent diabetes is not enough. This is because diabetes is a complex condition with many metabolic disturbances. He also stresses on the importance of a proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle for preventing and managing this condition.