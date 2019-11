November 14 is World Diabetes Day. According to the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease. It indicates a high level of glucose in your blood stream. If left untreated, it can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. Your pancreas secretes the hormone insulin. This regulates the glucose that you get from food and converts it to energy. It facilitates the movement of this energy into the cells. But if there is any problem with the production of insulin, then the glucose stays in the blood. This is an incurable condition. But you can easily manage it and have a long and healthy life with just lifestyle and diet modifications. However, uncontrolled diabetes can lead to adverse health conditions with fatal consequences.

Our expert, Dr Howard Goldberg, MD, tells us that diabetes is a problem with the metabolism of sugar, which is used by the body as energy, especially the brain, heart and working muscles. He explains about conventional diabetes and explains how you can prevent this condition. Watch the video to know what to do if you develop this condition.