Cancer is a disease that is caused by the abnormal growth of cells. It can start in any part of the body and then grow uncontrollably causing damage to the organs of the body. According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. It accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, every year. The increasing burden of cancer globally exerts tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Moreover, many cancer patients in low and middle-income countries do not have access to timely diagnosis and quality treatment, which contributes to the increasing death counts every year. This is unfortunate because timely treatment can lead to better prognosis.

This disease is steeped in many myths and misunderstandings and even today many people ignore the symptoms because of lack of awareness and fear or treatment. To educate people about this disease, countries across the world observe World Cancer Day every year on February 4. The aim of this day is to raise awareness of Cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.