Cancer is a disease that is caused by the abnormal growth of cells. It can start in any part of the body and then grow uncontrollably causing damage to the organs of the body. According to the World Health Organisation cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. It accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths or one in six deaths every year. The increasing burden of cancer globally exerts tremendous physical emotional and financial strain on individuals families communities and health systems. Moreover many cancer patients in low and middle-income countries do not