Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder that causes seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness. It affects people of all ages. Conditions that cause damage to the brain, such as brain tumours or strokes, and infectious diseases, such as meningitis, AIDS and viral encephalitis, can cause epilepsy. Stroke is a leading cause of epilepsy in adults over 35 years. While epilepsy strikes men and women at about the same rate, it raises special reproductive and general health concerns in women. Epilepsy in pregnant women can also affect fatal growth. Research has shown that children of women with epilepsy (WWE) are at higher risk of congenital malformations compared with the general population. Also Read - World Epilepsy Day: Understanding anxiety in teenagers with epilepsy