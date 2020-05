Embed Code:

Almonds are nutrient-packed nuts that are rich in heart and brain-friendly omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and much more. 28 grams of almond come with 3.5 grams of fibre, 6 grams of protein and 14grams of super healthy monounsaturated fat. A handful of almonds will also give you sufficient amount of essential minerals like magnesium, manganese, vitamin B12 and phosphorous too. These nuts are known for being the best sources of vitamin E which protects your cells from oxidative damage.

Research suggests that this vitamin is also associated with lower risks of potentially serious conditions like heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Being low in carbs and high in healthy fats, fibre and proteins, almonds are good for controlling blood sugar levels, making them a good choice for people with diabetes. Moreover, magnesium, a mineral that these nuts are endowed with, is also associated with well-maintained blood sugar and pressure levels. This protects your heart too. There's another way almonds guard you against cardiovascular diseases: By lowering your cholesterol levels. They can also fuel your weight loss goals, as these nuts fill you up in lesser calories.

So, it goes without saying that making a dish with almonds adds a healthy punch to it. In this video, Chef Jason Desouza is making the classic North Indian dish Dal Makhana with almond paste instead of cream, butter or milk. This super healthy nutty paste will keep unhealthy fats away while making sure that the creamy texture of this dish isn’t compromised. Also, he has replaced whole black urad dal with split version of the dal to accentuate the creaminess. However, if you want to use whole dal, you need to cook it longer in the pressure cooker, suggests the chef. Watch this video to make your favourite Dal Makhani healthy and yummy.