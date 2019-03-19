Have you signed up for a 10k marathon? In case you are not a regular runner, it will be difficult for you to complete the race and you may injure yourself during the marathon. You need to follow a 4-week fitness routine to improve your running and ace the long-distance races. Nisha Varma, an American College of Sports Medicine certified exercise physiologist, shares the week 3 fitness routine for 10k marathoners. If you are planning to cover 10k, then you should be able to continuously jog for 60 minutes. Also, a warmup and cool down session is compulsory before you start preparing. The focal areas for 10k marathon training are speed and pace with enhanced timing. These vary from person to person on the basis of their age, fitness levels and medical profile.