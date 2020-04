Peanut butter is not only delicious but healthy too. Adults and children both enjoy having it. It is a rich source of many vital nutrients that boost heart health and improve blood sugar levels. It can also help you lose weight. The protein, fat and fiber in this food can give you a sense of satiety and help control hunger. Also Read - Add these foods to your diet for a healthy heart

This delicious smoothie is packed with potassium and protein that protects your heart and lowers your risk of many diseases like high blood pressure, stroke and high cholesterol. Peanut butter contains monounsaturated fat. This is the good fat that your body requires to stay healthy and fit. It is also packed with fibre, which boosts bowel health, and magnesium, which makes your bones and muscles strong. It also gives you a healthy dose of vitamin E and antioxidants and boosts circulation, keeps your blood sugar levels under control and also reduces your risk of breast cancer. But just like everything else, you need to have this food in moderation to get the health benefits. Too much of it can cause adverse effects. Try to restrict yourself to one tablespoon a day and you will be fine.